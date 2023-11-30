Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $196.11 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.50 and a 200 day moving average of $265.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.