Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IVN. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.36.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

IVN opened at C$11.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.66. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.88 and a 1 year high of C$14.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.