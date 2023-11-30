QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.79% of QuidelOrtho worth $98,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,434,000 after buying an additional 353,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,156,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,637,000 after buying an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,147,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

