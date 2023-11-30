Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

OVV opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $559,852,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $380,527,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

