Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Issued By Wedbush

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

