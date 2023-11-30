Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Issued By Zacks Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

