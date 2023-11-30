ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.9 %

COKE opened at $725.78 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $470.00 and a 52 week high of $745.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

