ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Progyny by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Progyny by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Progyny Stock Up 0.3 %

PGNY opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

