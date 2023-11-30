ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -157.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $857,736. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

