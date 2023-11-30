ProShare Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.