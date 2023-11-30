ProShare Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 59.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $280.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.87 and a 1-year high of $293.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

