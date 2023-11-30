ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Brink’s by 87.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,308,000 after acquiring an additional 581,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $19,268,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,442,000 after acquiring an additional 331,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brink’s by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Brink’s stock opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.36. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

