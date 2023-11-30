ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 556 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 84.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Prothena by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $273,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,720 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.45. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.