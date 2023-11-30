ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT stock opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.38. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.87.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

