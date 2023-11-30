ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 546 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.