Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Progress Software worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,038 shares of company stock valued at $612,621 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

