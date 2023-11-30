Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 824,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 391,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

