Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 177.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 572.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SSL opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sasol Profile



Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

