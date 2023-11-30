Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,840,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after purchasing an additional 687,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

