Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

KC stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.