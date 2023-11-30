Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,469 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

