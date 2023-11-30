PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JEF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.