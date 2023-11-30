PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,938 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMG opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.