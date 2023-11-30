PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,301 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,809,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

Five Below Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $188.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

