PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,259 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 3,170 ($40.04) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.99) to GBX 2,860 ($36.12) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.82) to GBX 3,000 ($37.89) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. Relx Plc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $38.90.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

