PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IDU stock opened at $78.13 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $90.27. The company has a market cap of $839.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

