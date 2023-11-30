PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Medpace by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $271.98 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $287.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,905 shares of company stock valued at $123,213,938. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

