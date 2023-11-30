PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

VTR opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,545.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

