PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,522 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 1,598,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 585,524 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

