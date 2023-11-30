PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

