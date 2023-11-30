PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,406 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

TD opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

