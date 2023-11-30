PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 367 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

