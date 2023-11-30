PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,737 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

