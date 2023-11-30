PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 119,527 shares.The stock last traded at $53.07 and had previously closed at $53.37.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $500,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $7,017,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

