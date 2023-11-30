Peter A. Leidel Sells 5,708 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 5,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $99,205.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 720,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,133.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $871.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

METC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

