Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $155.43 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

