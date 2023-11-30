Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.