Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.