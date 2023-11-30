Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,226 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11,130.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

