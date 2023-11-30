PBF Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

