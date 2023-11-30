Paul Martin Purcell Buys 4,000 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell bought 892 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $8,830.80.

On Monday, November 20th, Paul Martin Purcell bought 7,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $84,006.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Paul Martin Purcell bought 1,280 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $13,990.40.

Sezzle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

