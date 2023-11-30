Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,895 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Trading Up 3.6 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.