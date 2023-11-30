Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock worth $17,394,346. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,075.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $932.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $864.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $575.39 and a 52 week high of $1,105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

