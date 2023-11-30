Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 4.07% of Monroe Capital worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MRCC opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 625.04%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

