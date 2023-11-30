Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

