Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Flex worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 47.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 113.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 135,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Flex

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.