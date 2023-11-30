Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $99.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

