Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.39 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

