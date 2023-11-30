Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,431 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.