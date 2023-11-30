Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.04 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,503 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

